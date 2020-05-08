Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.75 on Monday. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
See Also: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.