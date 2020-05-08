Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Cut to “Hold” at Cormark

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.77.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

