Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Cut to “Hold” at Cormark

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.40 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.77.

Shares of ZPTAF stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

