SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.99). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ADVM opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.11. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.