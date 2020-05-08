Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $116.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

