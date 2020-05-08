Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 361,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of TCG BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda Pace purchased 10,000 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,320.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGBD opened at $8.12 on Friday. TCG BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 82.68%.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

