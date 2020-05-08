Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 16,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $323,801.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,394 shares in the company, valued at $107,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

