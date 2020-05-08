Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.52 Million Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 343,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.