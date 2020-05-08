Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Popular by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. Popular Inc has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

