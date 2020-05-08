Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,703 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $6,906,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $89.61 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $871,285. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.