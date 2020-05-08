Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 38,000 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 53.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PSXP stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

