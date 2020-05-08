Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

EWY stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

