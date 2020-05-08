Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,427,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,695,000 after buying an additional 1,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 625,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 196,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

