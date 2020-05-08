Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 148,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8,450.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $30.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

