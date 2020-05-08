Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,804,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,356,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

XHR opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.