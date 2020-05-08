Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

