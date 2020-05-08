Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 90,577 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1,273.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

