Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,586 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atkore International Group worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,635 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.