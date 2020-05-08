Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.69. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In related news, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross bought 4,000 shares of Fidus Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.