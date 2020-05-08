Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $288,018. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 104.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

