Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

