Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Safehold by 30.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 45.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,511,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,048,158.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,924,651 shares of company stock valued at $109,488,201. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

