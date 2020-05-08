Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alexander’s worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $257.37 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.68 and a 1-year high of $394.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.07 and its 200 day moving average is $316.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 15.77.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

