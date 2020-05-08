Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $8.78 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

