Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

FCN opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.74 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

