Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 224,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in US Foods by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. ValuEngine raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of USFD opened at $18.89 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

