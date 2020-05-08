Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

