Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 342,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

