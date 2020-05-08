Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of NXRT opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $748.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 73,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,535.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.