Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Macerich worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAC shares. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $6.47 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $925.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.91%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

