Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Finance Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $750.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

