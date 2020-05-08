Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 14,635 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Irhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $119.65 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

