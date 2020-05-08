Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,143,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,160,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 114,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 520,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,402,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.