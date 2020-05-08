Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 23,959 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 457,593 shares of company stock worth $4,518,830 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

RESI stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.