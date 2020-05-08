Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 23,500 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 202.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

