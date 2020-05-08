Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

