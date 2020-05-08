Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,500 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 220.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after buying an additional 646,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

