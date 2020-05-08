Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.