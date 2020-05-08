Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Trading Up 0%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) were up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.26, approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.