Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

