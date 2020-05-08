Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $227,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $660.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

