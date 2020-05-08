Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.05.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

