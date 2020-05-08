Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.