Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

