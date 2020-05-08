Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,675.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 563,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE:AEE opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

