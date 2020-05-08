Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

