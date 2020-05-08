Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

