Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $67,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,744 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

