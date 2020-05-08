Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $104.61 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

