Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 109,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

