Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective lowered by Nomura Instinet from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.